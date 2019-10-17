¿Qué? podcast, S03E4: Supreme Court ruling on Catalan independence drive

On the fourth episode of the third series of the ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss the Spanish Supreme Court’s ruling on the 12 Catalan separatist leaders convicted for their involvement in the 2017 breakaway attempt, and the widespread protests it has sparked across Catalonia. [N.B. This podcast was recorded on Tuesday October 15, after the first night of unrest in the region. Since then, there have been more nights of protest, click here for all our stories on Catalonia.]

