marchas independentistas cataluña
In photos: Third day of street protests in Catalonia

Barcelona was hit by more unrest when violent protesters burned a dozen vehicles, set up barricades and hurled incendiary weapons at riot officers

Read full story: Cars torched and acid thrown: Catalonia hit by new night of street violence
    1Thousands of protesters gather in Gran Via avenue in Barcelona for a demonstration organized by the pro-independence group, Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR).
    2Protesters at the demonstration in Barcelona throw toilet paper into the air using the slogan: “There isn’t enough toilet paper for so much crap!”
    3Protesters form a barricade using planters during a protest in Barcelona against the Supreme Court ruling, which sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison for sedition. REUTERS
    4A person tries to extinguish a burning car, on the third consecutive day of protests against the Supreme Court ruling. (REUTERS)
    5A protester throws a rock during the third day of protests in Barcelona. AP
    6A group of people raise their arms in front of a fire during a protest in Barcelona. More than 50 fires were registered in the downtown area, according to city officials.
    7Protesters move trash containers to form a barricade. AFP
    8Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Barcelona to demonstrate against the Supreme Court ruling. REUTERS
    9Firefighters put out fires set by protesters in Barcelona.
    10Independence supporters during a so-called “March for freedom” in Berga (Lleida).
    11The march on Wednesday cut off Catalonia’s two main highways: the AP-7 and the A-2, as well as four other highways. This image shows the protesters marching from Berga (Barcelona).
    12Students from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) protest against the Supreme Court sentence.
    13A large ‘estelada’ – the unofficial flag adopted by supporters of Catalan independence – is unfolded by protesters during a march along the N-11 highway in Vilobí d’Onyar (Girona).