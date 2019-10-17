Gallery In photos: Third day of street protests in Catalonia 13 fotos Barcelona was hit by more unrest when violent protesters burned a dozen vehicles, set up barricades and hurled incendiary weapons at riot officers El País Twitter 17 OCT 2019 - 11:46 CEST Read full story: Cars torched and acid thrown: Catalonia hit by new night of street violence 1Thousands of protesters gather in Gran Via avenue in Barcelona for a demonstration organized by the pro-independence group, Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR). MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI 2Protesters at the demonstration in Barcelona throw toilet paper into the air using the slogan: “There isn’t enough toilet paper for so much crap!” ALBERT GARCIA 3Protesters form a barricade using planters during a protest in Barcelona against the Supreme Court ruling, which sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison for sedition. ALBERT GEA REUTERS 4A person tries to extinguish a burning car, on the third consecutive day of protests against the Supreme Court ruling. RAFAEL MARCHANTE (REUTERS) 5A protester throws a rock during the third day of protests in Barcelona. Emilio Morenatti AP 6A group of people raise their arms in front of a fire during a protest in Barcelona. More than 50 fires were registered in the downtown area, according to city officials. ALBERT GARCIA 7Protesters move trash containers to form a barricade. LLUÍS GENÉ AFP 8Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Barcelona to demonstrate against the Supreme Court ruling. ALBERT GEA REUTERS 9Firefighters put out fires set by protesters in Barcelona. ALBERT GARCIA 10Independence supporters during a so-called “March for freedom” in Berga (Lleida). QUIQUE GARCÍA 11The march on Wednesday cut off Catalonia’s two main highways: the AP-7 and the A-2, as well as four other highways. This image shows the protesters marching from Berga (Barcelona). QUIQUE GARCÍA 12Students from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) protest against the Supreme Court sentence. CRISTÓBAL CASTRO 13A large ‘estelada’ – the unofficial flag adopted by supporters of Catalan independence – is unfolded by protesters during a march along the N-11 highway in Vilobí d’Onyar (Girona). TONI FERRAGUT