Riot police and protesters clashed in Barcelona on Tuesday night. GALLERY In photos: Street unrest in Catalonia 15 fotos Thousands of independence supporters have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the Supreme Court ruling that sentenced nine Catalan separatists to prison El País Twitter 16 OCT 2019 - 11:14 CEST Read full story: Spain’s PM seeks joint response to growing street violence in Catalonia 1Police charge against protesters outside the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona during a demonstration organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a pro-independence group. Julián Rojas 2Police clash with protesters near the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona. Julián Rojas 3A demonstrator burns the Spanish flag at a protest in Barcelona. PAU BARRENA AFP 4A protester throws a garbage bin during a protest organized by the CDR against the Supreme Court ruling. Massimiliano Minocri 5Three protesters throw objects into a bonfire during a demonstration in Barcelona. Massimiliano Minocri 6Protesters light fires during clashes with police in Barcelona. LLUIS GENE AFP 7A pro-independence protester carries an object past a burning barricade during clashes that erupted after the Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their roles in the 2017 breakaway attempt. Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa 8A separatist demonstrator puts a scooter into a fire during a protest in Barcelona. Albert Gea REUTERS 9A policeman uses a fire extinguisher on a burning barricade during clashes with protestors in Barcelona. Bernat Armangue AP 10Pro-independence supporters take to the streets of Barcelona, on the second day of protests against the Supreme Court ruling. Massimiliano Minocri 11A protester holds a sign encouraging similar actions to the ones that landed nine secessionist leaders in prison for sedition following their trial at the Supreme Court. Javier Martín 12Hundreds of people gather at Font square outside Tarragona City Hall to protest the Supreme Court ruling. Josep Lluís Sellart 13Hundreds or protesters gather outside the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona. ALBERT GEA REUTERS 14Protesters block off traffic in Universitat square in the center of Barcelona. JULIÁN ROJAS 15An impromptu soccer game on the C-25 road near Gurb, Catalonia. Albert Alemany