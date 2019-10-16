Choose Edition
Connect
Choose Edition
Tamaño letra

manifestaciones proces
Riot police and protesters clashed in Barcelona on Tuesday night.
GALLERY

In photos: Street unrest in Catalonia

15 fotos

Thousands of independence supporters have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the Supreme Court ruling that sentenced nine Catalan separatists to prison

Read full story: Spain’s PM seeks joint response to growing street violence in Catalonia
  • Police charge against protesters outside the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona during a demonstration organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a pro-independence group.
    1Police charge against protesters outside the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona during a demonstration organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a pro-independence group.
  • Police clash with protesters near the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona.
    2Police clash with protesters near the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona.
  • A demonstrator burns the Spanish flag at a protest in Barcelona.
    3A demonstrator burns the Spanish flag at a protest in Barcelona. AFP
  • A protester throws a garbage bin during a protest organized by the CDR against the Supreme Court ruling.
    4A protester throws a garbage bin during a protest organized by the CDR against the Supreme Court ruling.
  • Three protesters throw objects into a bonfire during a demonstration in Barcelona.
    5Three protesters throw objects into a bonfire during a demonstration in Barcelona.
  • Protesters light fires during clashes with police in Barcelona.
    6Protesters light fires during clashes with police in Barcelona. AFP
  • A pro-independence protester carries an object past a burning barricade during clashes that erupted after the Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their roles in the 2017 breakaway attempt.
    7A pro-independence protester carries an object past a burning barricade during clashes that erupted after the Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their roles in the 2017 breakaway attempt. Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa
  • A separatist demonstrator puts a scooter into a fire during a protest in Barcelona.
    8A separatist demonstrator puts a scooter into a fire during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS
  • A policeman uses a fire extinguisher on a burning barricade during clashes with protestors in Barcelona.
    9A policeman uses a fire extinguisher on a burning barricade during clashes with protestors in Barcelona. AP
  • Pro-independence supporters take to the streets of Barcelona, on the second day of protests against the Supreme Court ruling.
    10Pro-independence supporters take to the streets of Barcelona, on the second day of protests against the Supreme Court ruling.
  • A protester holds a sign encouraging similar actions to the ones that landed nine secessionist leaders in prison for sedition following their trial at the Supreme Court.
    11A protester holds a sign encouraging similar actions to the ones that landed nine secessionist leaders in prison for sedition following their trial at the Supreme Court.
  • Hundreds of people gather at Font square outside Tarragona City Hall to protest the Supreme Court ruling.
    12Hundreds of people gather at Font square outside Tarragona City Hall to protest the Supreme Court ruling.
  • Hundreds or protesters gather outside the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona.
    13Hundreds or protesters gather outside the central government‘s delegate headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS
  • Protesters block off traffic in Universitat square in the center of Barcelona.
    14Protesters block off traffic in Universitat square in the center of Barcelona.
  • An impromptu soccer game on the C-25 road near Gurb, Catalonia.
    15An impromptu soccer game on the C-25 road near Gurb, Catalonia.