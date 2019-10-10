Choose Edition
¿Qué? podcast, S03E3: Julian Assange spying scandal and the ‘head in a box’ crime

This week we discuss the Spanish security firm accused of collecting information on the WikiLeaks founder while he was living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and a disturbing murder case in northern Spain

Madrid
Julian Assange in a still from one of the videos recorded inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
On the third episode of the third series of the ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss the investigation into the Spanish security firm, Undercover Global S. L., that has been accused of spying on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange while he was living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and the disturbing murder case in northern Spain, known as the “head in the box” crime.

You can subscribe through this RSS Feed or via your favorite podcast app, such as Google Podcasts or Apple Podcasts.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.

