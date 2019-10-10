Phindile I, París , 2014 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery Zanele Muholi: memoria y manifiesto 11 fotos La autora reflexiona sobre lo que supone ser una mujer de raza negra a través de una serie de autorretratos Gloria Crespo MacLennan 11 OCT 2019 - 10:44 CEST Ir a noticia Zanele Muholi: reclamando la negritud 1Bester I, Mayotte, 2015 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 2Ntozakhe II, Parktown, Johannesburgo, 2016 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 3Kodwa I, Ámsterdam, 2017 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 4Phindile I, París , 2014 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 5Bona, Charlottesville, 2015 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 6Sebenzile, Parktown, 2016 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 7Julile I, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2016 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 8Bester VII, Newington Green, London, 2017 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 9ZaKi, Kyoto, Japan, 2017 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 10Bhekezakhe, Parktown, Johannesburgo , 2016 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery 11Somnyama IV, Oslo, 2015 Zanele Muholi/Cortesía Stevenson Gallery y Yancey Richardson Gallery Archivado en: Exposiciones temporales Fotografía Artes plásticas Exposiciones Agenda cultural Agenda Eventos Arte Cultura Sociedad