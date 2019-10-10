Selecciona Edición
Phindile I, París , 2014
Phindile I, París , 2014

Zanele Muholi: memoria y manifiesto

La autora reflexiona sobre lo que supone ser una mujer de raza negra a través de una serie de autorretratos

  • Bester I, Mayotte, 2015
    1Bester I, Mayotte, 2015
  • Ntozakhe II, Parktown, Johannesburgo, 2016
    2Ntozakhe II, Parktown, Johannesburgo, 2016
  • Kodwa I, Ámsterdam, 2017
    3Kodwa I, Ámsterdam, 2017
  • Phindile I, París , 2014
    4Phindile I, París , 2014
  • Bona, Charlottesville, 2015
    5Bona, Charlottesville, 2015
  • Sebenzile, Parktown, 2016
    6Sebenzile, Parktown, 2016
  • Julile I, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2016
    7Julile I, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2016
  • Bester VII, Newington Green, London, 2017
    8Bester VII, Newington Green, London, 2017
  • ZaKi, Kyoto, Japan, 2017
    9ZaKi, Kyoto, Japan, 2017
  • Bhekezakhe, Parktown, Johannesburgo , 2016
    10Bhekezakhe, Parktown, Johannesburgo , 2016
  • Somnyama IV, Oslo, 2015
    11Somnyama IV, Oslo, 2015