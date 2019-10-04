GALLERY The Third Reich in the Canary Islands 9 fotos Seventy percent of German ships docked in the Canary Islands between 1919 and 1939, a period of history illustrated by the photos unearthed by historian José Miguel Rodríguez Illescas Vicente G. Olaya Twitter Madrid 4 OCT 2019 - 16:09 CEST 1The banner welcoming German sailors as they came ashore in Santa Cruz. PEDRO BOLAÑOS SOBRADO COLLECTION 2The mooring of the ‘Robert Ley’ at the Santa Cruz harbor, Tenerife, in April 1939. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE PORT AUTHORITY 3The bow of the ‘Robert Ley’ after it arrived in Santa Cruz. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE PORT AUTHORITY 4The ‘Gneisenau’ at Las Palmas de Gran Canaria harbor in July 1939. BILDARCHIV 5Sailors from the ‘Deutschland’ in Príncipe de Santa Cruz square on Tenerife, in February 1939. RAFAEL LLANOS PENEDO COLLECTION 6An excursion to Puerto de la Cruz on Tenerife undertaken by the crew under the command of Admiral Graf Spee. AGUSTÍN VÁZQUEZ COLLECTION 7Officers under Admiral Graf Spee snack during the excursion to Puerto de la Cruz. AGUSTÍN MIRANDA ARMAS COLLECTION 8The Graf zeppelin watched by crowds on Tenerife. AGUSTÍN VÁZQUEZ COLLECTION 9Sailors from the ‘Schleisen’ pose with members of the Falange in front of the ancient ‘Drago milenario’ tree at Icod de los Vinos, in Tenerife. ISLA DE TENERIFE TEA PHOTOGRAPHY CENTER