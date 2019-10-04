Choose Edition
The Third Reich in the Canary Islands

Seventy percent of German ships docked in the Canary Islands between 1919 and 1939, a period of history illustrated by the photos unearthed by historian José Miguel Rodríguez Illescas

  • The banner welcoming German sailors as they came ashore in Santa Cruz.
  • The mooring of the ‘Robert Ley’ at the Santa Cruz harbor, Tenerife, in April 1939.
  • The bow of the ‘Robert Ley’ after it arrived in Santa Cruz.
  • The ‘Gneisenau’ at Las Palmas de Gran Canaria harbor in July 1939.
  • Sailors from the ‘Deutschland’ in Príncipe de Santa Cruz square on Tenerife, in February 1939.
  • An excursion to Puerto de la Cruz on Tenerife undertaken by the crew under the command of Admiral Graf Spee.
  • Officers under Admiral Graf Spee snack during the excursion to Puerto de la Cruz.
  • The Graf zeppelin watched by crowds on Tenerife.
  • Sailors from the ‘Schleisen’ pose with members of the Falange in front of the ancient ‘Drago milenario’ tree at Icod de los Vinos, in Tenerife.
