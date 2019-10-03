¿Qué? podcast, S03E2: The Catalan independence drive and exhuming Franco

A protest to commemorate the anniversary of the October 1, 2017 referendum in the Paseo de Gràcia, Barcelona on Tuesday evening. ALBERT GARCIA

On the second episode of the third series of the ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss events surrounding the second anniversary of the outlawed independence referendum in Catalonia, and the ongoing legal battles the caretaker government of Pedro Sánchez is facing over his plan to exhume the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco from the Valley of the Fallen monument.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

