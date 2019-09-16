WEATHER In photos: Storm wreaks havoc across eastern Spain 10 fotos The torrential downpours caused rivers to burst their banks, dragging cars away and flooding entire streets El País Twitter 16 SEP 2019 - 12:57 CEST Full story Eastern Spain takes stock of worst storm in 140 years 1Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the areas affected by the heavy downpours on Saturday. He flew over the province of Alicante in a helicopter to see the extent of the flooding. Fernando Calvo 2Aerial view of the city of Dolores in Alicante province, which was flooded after Segura River overflowed. Manuel Lorenzo EFE 3A damaged car on a road in Orihuela, which was isolated for three days due to flooded roads. Jon Nazca REUTERS 4Locals in Dolores wait for supplies after the Segura river overflowed, submerging thousands of hectares of flat agricultural land. Joaquín de Haro 5Aerial view of the city of Almoradí in Alicante province showing where the Segura river burst the dam. Manuel Lorenzo EFE 6Residents of the neighborhood Huera de Abajo, in Molina de Segura, walk through the flooded streets. Marcial Guillén EFE 7A flooded road in Orihuela, a town of 75,000 residents were the last reported fatality of the extreme weather conditions was recorded. JON NAZCA REUTERS 8Aerial view of a bullfighting ring in Orihuela. Jon Nazca REUTERS 9Three youngsters sit on a bench in a flooded park in Orihuela. JON NAZCA REUTERS 10Locals clear out water from a flooded shop in Arganda del Rey in Madrid region. KIKE PARA