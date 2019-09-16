Choose Edition
gota fria murcia
WEATHER

In photos: Storm wreaks havoc across eastern Spain

10 fotos

The torrential downpours caused rivers to burst their banks, dragging cars away and flooding entire streets

Full story Eastern Spain takes stock of worst storm in 140 years
  • Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the areas affected by the heavy downpours on Saturday. He flew over the province of Alicante in a helicopter to see the extent of the flooding.
  • Aerial view of the city of Dolores in Alicante province, which was flooded after Segura River overflowed.
  • A damaged car on a road in Orihuela, which was isolated for three days due to flooded roads.
  • Locals in Dolores wait for supplies after the Segura river overflowed, submerging thousands of hectares of flat agricultural land.
  • Aerial view of the city of Almoradí in Alicante province showing where the Segura river burst the dam.
  • Residents of the neighborhood Huera de Abajo, in Molina de Segura, walk through the flooded streets.
  • A flooded road in Orihuela, a town of 75,000 residents were the last reported fatality of the extreme weather conditions was recorded.
  • Aerial view of a bullfighting ring in Orihuela.
  • Three youngsters sit on a bench in a flooded park in Orihuela.
  • Locals clear out water from a flooded shop in Arganda del Rey in Madrid region.
