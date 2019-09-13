Winter is coming, and so is the ‘Game of Thrones’ official exhibition...

Arya’s dagger, Jon Snow’s fur cloak, the Night King’s ice blade, the scimitars of the Dothraki and the iconic Iron Throne... Spanish fans who have been left wanting more Game of Thrones after the HBO hit series came to an end in June will soon have the opportunity to relive the story first-hand, as the show’s official Touring Exhibition comes to Madrid on October 26. Tickets are on sale now.

The exhibition will occupy a thousand square meters at the IFEMA exhibition center in Madrid, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the most artistic aspects of the series. Visitors can tour interactive environments that recreate settings such as the home of the Night’s Watch, Castle Black, the House of Black and White, the Kingsroad at Winterfell and the Iron Throne room in King's Landing.

“We are excited to bring the exhibition to Madrid this October,” said Jeff Peters, the vice president of HBO Licensing & Retail, in a press release. “After the overwhelming response throughout the world since its premiere [the show has already visited Barcelona and Belfast], we are delighted to share the experience with fans in Madrid.”

“The exhibition’s visit to Madrid promises to be exciting,” added Dan Hilbert, senior vice president of partner GES Events. “Seeing the beautiful handiwork done by the craftsmen and designers, all in one place, bringing the world of Westeros to life, will be exciting, and we are very happy to present it this October.”

This artistic work includes dozens of weapons created by the show’s master armorer Tommy Dunne. He and his team have been in charge of making thousands of weapons during the last decade, including the most iconic costumes for key characters such as Daenerys, Cersei, Tyrion and Littlefinger.

Tickets start at €15.90 for adults, and €8.90 for children under 13. You can also hire an audio guide for €6. At the end of the exhibition, visitors can take pictures with an Iron Throne just like the one in the series.

Also in Madrid, on Saturday September 28, there will be a concert by the Santa Cecilia Classical Orchestra, with Game of Thrones being the main theme. This will take place in the morning session at the Teatro Real.

The music will also include themes from films such as The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, The Avengers, Pirates of the Caribbean and Braveheart.

English version by Alicia Kember.