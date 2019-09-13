Choose Edition
Connect
Choose Edition
Tamaño letra

gota fria murcia
WEATHER IN SPAIN

The damage wrought by this week’s extreme weather in Spain

10 fotos

The torrential rainfall has left three people dead, causing massive flooding and forcing locals to evacuate their homes

Full story Torrential rains in eastern Spain claim third victim
  • Local police remove blocks from a wall demolished by heavy rains this Thursday in the Runes neighborhood in Blanca, Murcia.
    1Local police remove blocks from a wall demolished by heavy rains this Thursday in the Runes neighborhood in Blanca, Murcia. EFE
  • Two people watch the Segura River flood through Archena (Murcia) after it overflowed on Thursday.
    2Two people watch the Segura River flood through Archena (Murcia) after it overflowed on Thursday. EFE
  • Civil Protection volunteers move a man on Thursday in the Murcia town of Blanca.
    3Civil Protection volunteers move a man on Thursday in the Murcia town of Blanca. EFE
  • Dozens of cars partially submerged in a vehicle depot in Orihuela (Alicante).
    4Dozens of cars partially submerged in a vehicle depot in Orihuela (Alicante). EFE
  • A photograph provided by the Almansa city council of the floods in the municipality of Albacete, in Castile-La Mancha, on Thursday.
    5A photograph provided by the Almansa city council of the floods in the municipality of Albacete, in Castile-La Mancha, on Thursday. EFE
  • A vehicle on Princesa de Murcia street, which flooded after heavy rain on Friday.
    6A vehicle on Princesa de Murcia street, which flooded after heavy rain on Friday. EFE
  • A vehicle partially submerged near a tunnel in San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia) on Friday.
    7A vehicle partially submerged near a tunnel in San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia) on Friday. Reuters
  • Emergency services inside a tunnel in San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia).
    8Emergency services inside a tunnel in San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia). Reuters
  • Vehicles trapped on the AP-7 freeway, near the town of San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia).
    9Vehicles trapped on the AP-7 freeway, near the town of San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia). Reuters
  • A vehicle trapped on the hard shoulder of the AP-7 freeway near the village of of San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia).
    10A vehicle trapped on the hard shoulder of the AP-7 freeway near the village of of San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia). Reuters