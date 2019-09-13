WEATHER IN SPAIN The damage wrought by this week’s extreme weather in Spain 10 fotos The torrential rainfall has left three people dead, causing massive flooding and forcing locals to evacuate their homes El País Twitter 13 SEP 2019 - 13:11 CEST Full story Torrential rains in eastern Spain claim third victim 1Local police remove blocks from a wall demolished by heavy rains this Thursday in the Runes neighborhood in Blanca, Murcia. Marcial Guillén EFE 2Two people watch the Segura River flood through Archena (Murcia) after it overflowed on Thursday. Marcial Guillén EFE 3Civil Protection volunteers move a man on Thursday in the Murcia town of Blanca. Marcial Guillén EFE 4Dozens of cars partially submerged in a vehicle depot in Orihuela (Alicante). Morell EFE 5A photograph provided by the Almansa city council of the floods in the municipality of Albacete, in Castile-La Mancha, on Thursday. Ayuntamiento de Almansa EFE 6A vehicle on Princesa de Murcia street, which flooded after heavy rain on Friday. Marcial Guillén EFE 7A vehicle partially submerged near a tunnel in San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia) on Friday. Sergio Pérez Reuters 8Emergency services inside a tunnel in San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia). Sergio Pérez Reuters 9Vehicles trapped on the AP-7 freeway, near the town of San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia). Sergio Pérez Reuters 10A vehicle trapped on the hard shoulder of the AP-7 freeway near the village of of San Pedro de Pinatar (Murcia). Sergio Pérez Reuters