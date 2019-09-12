Weather in Spain In pictures: The damage left behind by the “cold drop” in Valencia 18 fotos The municipality of Ontinyent was flooded after the River Clariano burst its banks due to heavy rainfall El País Twitter 12 SEP 2019 - 16:29 CEST Full story Two left dead as Valencia region battered by torrential rain 1The River Clariano bursts its banks in Ontinyent. Natxo Francés EFE 2Damage done to a sports center in Denia (Alicante) last night by a tornado. Juan Carlos Cárdenas EFE 3A women cleans up her house in Ontinyent (Valencia) after the River Clariano burst its banks. JOSÉ JORDÁN AFP 4Damage caused in Ontinyent (Valencia) after the River Clariano burst its banks on Thursday. JOSÉ JORDÁN AFP 5A women mops up in her house in Ontinyent (Valencia) after the River Clariano burst its banks on Thursday. JOSÉ JORDÁN AFP 6A resident of Ontinyent is attended to by the emergency services after the flooding in the Valencian municipality. Mònica Torres 7Damage caused in Ontinyent after the River Clariano burst its banks. Mònica Torres 8Residents of Ontinyent are evacuated. Mònica Torres 9The damage left behind by the floodwater in Ontinyent. Mònica Torres 10Residents in Ontinyent are evacuated after the River Clariano burst its banks. Mònica Torres 11A truck that was knocked over on Wednesday night by a tornado at Las Marinas beach in Denia. Juan Carlos Cárdenas EFE 12Houses that were damaged by the River Clariano bursting its banks in Ontinyent on Thursday. Mònica Torres 13Rescue teams at work in Ontinyent (Valencia), one of the worst-affected areas after the River Clariano burst its banks. CONSORCIO BOMBEROS DE VALENCIA Europa Press 14An aerial view of the River Clariano as it passes through Ontinyent. Natxo Francés EFE 15Rescue teams inspect the scene on Thursday in Ontinyent, after the River Clariano burst its banks after heavy rainfall during the night. Natxo Francés EFE 16Residents inspect the River Clariano in Ontinyent (Valencia). Mònica Torres 17In the municipality of Moixent, the Rambla del Bosquet burst its banks, sweeping away a number of empty cars. In the photo, fire crews help evacuate residents of Ontinyent (Valencia). Natxo Francés EFE 18Cars left damaged by the River Clariano in Ontinyent (Valencia). Mònica Torres