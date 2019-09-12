Choose Edition
In pictures: The damage left behind by the “cold drop” in Valencia
In pictures: The damage left behind by the “cold drop” in Valencia

The municipality of Ontinyent was flooded after the River Clariano burst its banks due to heavy rainfall

  • The River Clariano bursts its banks in Ontinyent.
  • Damage done to a sports center in Denia (Alicante) last night by a tornado.
  • A women cleans up her house in Ontinyent (Valencia) after the River Clariano burst its banks.
  • Damage caused in Ontinyent (Valencia) after the River Clariano burst its banks on Thursday.
  • A women mops up in her house in Ontinyent (Valencia) after the River Clariano burst its banks on Thursday.
  • A resident of Ontinyent is attended to by the emergency services after the flooding in the Valencian municipality.
  • Damage caused in Ontinyent after the River Clariano burst its banks.
  • Residents of Ontinyent are evacuated.
  • The damage left behind by the floodwater in Ontinyent.
  • Residents in Ontinyent are evacuated after the River Clariano burst its banks.
  • A truck that was knocked over on Wednesday night by a tornado at Las Marinas beach in Denia.
  • Houses that were damaged by the River Clariano bursting its banks in Ontinyent on Thursday.
  • Rescue teams at work in Ontinyent (Valencia), one of the worst-affected areas after the River Clariano burst its banks.
  • An aerial view of the River Clariano as it passes through Ontinyent.
  • Rescue teams inspect the scene on Thursday in Ontinyent, after the River Clariano burst its banks after heavy rainfall during the night.
  • Residents inspect the River Clariano in Ontinyent (Valencia).
  • In the municipality of Moixent, the Rambla del Bosquet burst its banks, sweeping away a number of empty cars. In the photo, fire crews help evacuate residents of Ontinyent (Valencia).
  • Cars left damaged by the River Clariano in Ontinyent (Valencia).
