Barcelona authorities admit city is suffering from “security crisis”

A top Barcelona official has admitted that the city is experiencing “a security crisis” after seven violent deaths and three near-fatal stabbings were reported in a short space of time.

Albert Batlle, the deputy mayor in charge of security affairs, said in a news conference that the government of the leftist Ada Colau will roll out more regional and local police officers to fight crime more effectively.

Batlle, a former director general of the Catalan police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, said that the rising crime rate in Barcelona should be addressed in a “serene and responsible” manner. He recommended “intensifying security policies” but also working on “social policies.”

There have been seven violent deaths in the space of 40 days, caused by fights and shootouts. There were also three stabbings in a little over 24 hours. So far this year, 11 people have been violently killed in the Catalan capital, a figure that already surpasses the mark for all of last year (10), according to this newspaper’s calculations.

Statistics show a nine percent global rise in crime in Barcelona so far this year. Violent robberies have experienced a 30% increase, although Batlle noted that “Barcelona continues to be a safe city compared with Paris, London or Rome.”

The official added that “measures are being taken to revert the situation” in Barcelona and fight the rise in crime.

English version by Susana Urra.