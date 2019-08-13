Video: Swimmer films drug drop-off at beach in southern Spain

A drug drop-off at a beach in San Roque, in the southern Spanish province of Cádiz, was caught on camera last Thursday by a beach-goer. In the video, several people are seen approaching a boat as it nears the shore and collecting packages of drugs – in the middle of the day and in plain sight of dozens of people. Once the drugs are unloaded, the boat leaves the shore and returns to the sea. The information has reached the Campo de Gibraltar Customs Surveillance Union, which wrote in a message on Twitter that “drug trafficking never ends in Campo de Gibraltar.”