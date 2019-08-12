Video: Madrid’s dancing senior captivates the internet

The viral video of Mariano dancing with a street performer. EPV

A street performer is singing My Baby Just Cares For Me by Nina Simone in Madrid’s busy Gran Vía thoroughfare, when an elderly man decides to join in on the action.

His name is Mariano, and he is regularly seen dancing to live music on the streets of the Spanish capital.

A video of his recent performance on Gran Via was shared by the novelist Carlos Hugo Asperilla, and quickly became viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Many users recognized Mariano, and shared other videos of him where he is seen dancing to Metallica or during the live performances for Gay Pride.

Por la noche no descansa tampoco pic.twitter.com/sa0Muyg702 — Garci (@CompiYoguii) August 7, 2019 Nor does he rest at night.

Yo le tengo dandolo todo en agosto pic.twitter.com/sr56DkjnMs — Jokin Guinea (@JokinGuinea) August 7, 2019 Here he is giving it his all in August.

Ay, yo tengo uno de él bailando metallica 🤗 pic.twitter.com/8RWHRkyh3X — Ari (@Ari_Reinventada) August 7, 2019 And here is one of him dancing to Metallica.

En el orgullo también estaba dandolo todo!! 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/pXvvqVgITa — Mara (@nomalteres) August 6, 2019 At Gay Pride giving it everything!

English version by Melissa Kitson.