YouTuber killed when parachute fails to open during jump in Alicante

A 29-year-old man died on Wednesday in the early hours of the morning at a cement plant located between Alicante and San Vicente del Raspeig, in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia, after a parachute jump went wrong.

Police are investigating why the parachute did not open

The deceased had a YouTube channel dedicated to high-risk sports and those close to him have confirmed he wanted to film a jump at night.

According to the police, the man and a friend scaled the perimeter fence of the cement factory, Cemex, and climbed up the 50-meter tower within the private premises. The YouTuber was the first to jump, but his parachute failed to open for reasons still under investigation. The young man fell to the ground and died on impact.

The victim’s friend called the emergency services at approximately 1am and local police from San Vicente and an emergency SAMU ambulance attended the scene shortly after, though the paramedics were unable to do anything, according to a spokesman from the emergency services in the Valencia region (CICU).

The case is now in the hands of forensic and judicial police officers.

The victim’s YouTube channel had just six subscribers and showed the victim doing various stunts, including a jump from a bridge and different parachuting and paragliding maneuvers. The failed parachute jump from the tower was to be uploaded to the channel, according to sources close to the victim.

