10

Els Enfarinats, Ibi, Alicante

For the past 200 years, Ibi locals have been battling each other with an arsenal of flour, eggs, firecrackers and rotten fruit every December 28 to mark the festival of Els Enfarinats. In the 1950s, the tradition was dropped but resumed again in the 1980s and in 2019 it was recognized as a Festivity of Regional Interest. Also known as the Justícia Nova fiesta, it was inspired by the ancient Roman Saturnalia festival, in honor of Saturn, when, curiously, the Romans reversed roles with their slaves to be ordered about for the day. The modern interpretation of the celebration recreates a battle against a fictitious coup – on one side, those wrapped in blankets armed with flour – the bailiff, mayor, judge and secretary – and on the other, the opposition consisting of the king and the viceroy.