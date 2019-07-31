Spain’s traffic authority to use drones to fine drivers

Starting on August 1, Spain’s DGT traffic authority will use drones to fine drivers caught breaking the rules.

The aircraft will mainly be used to survey traffic on roads with a high accident rate. They will also be present in areas where there is a higher number of vulnerable road users (pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists), and to keep watch for driving distractions.

In addition to these central tasks, the drones will be used to monitor and provide support in operations and special events, assist the work of the DGT helicopters, and help in emergency situations that require immediate action.

The DGT currently has 11 small drones, three of which have already been certified by the Spanish Metrology Center. Images taken from these three will be used to fine drivers from August 1. The remaining drones will continue to be used for regulation and traffic control, until they receive the necessary certification.

The Civil Guard traffic department will be notified the moment a drone captures a traffic violation wherever possible, otherwise the fine will be issued at a later time. All infractions will be documented with the corresponding image as evidence of the driver’s offense.

During August, around 47 million long-distance trips are expected to be made, a 1.57% rise from the same period last year. Between July 31 and August 1 alone, around 2.9 million trips are expected. To address the large influx of traffic, the DGT has launched a special summer operation, which includes the drones and is aimed at improving security and traffic flows.

English version by Melissa Kitson.