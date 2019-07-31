¿Qué? podcast: Interview with British ambassador to Spain Simon Manley

Just when you thought that the ¿Qué? podcast had been put to bed for the summer, we are back with this special bonus episode of season 2.

English Edition editor Simon Hunter had the chance to chat to outgoing British ambassador to Spain Simon Manley, and discussed a range of issues including Brexit, digital diplomacy and his achievements during his six years in the role.

The interview was topped off with a quick-fire round of questions – mostly about food – to see just how much of his adoptive country had rubbed off on him over the years.

