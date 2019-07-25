Unemployment falls in Spain in second quarter of the year

Unemployment figures fell in Spain in the second quarter of the year, with 123,600 fewer people registered as out of a job between April and June, leaving the overall jobless rate at 14.02%.

The drop in the unemployment rate is the smallest in recent years, but it is chiefly due to a growing workforce, rather than a sluggish job market. The number of people willing and able to work grew by 210,100 in the second quarter of the year, pushing the workforce in Spain above 23 million people.

Most jobs were added in services and industry, while they fell in the agricultural and construction sectors

On the employment side, 333,800 new jobs were added to the economy, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). This is the lowest number since 2016, confirming a slowdown that had been anticipated by recent Social Security affiliation figures.

April, May and June are traditionally the best months for job creation in Spain. The Easter holidays, the beginning of summer season and temporary hirings fuel employment, particularly in the tourism sector.

In the second quarter of the year, most jobs were added in services and industry, while they fell in the agricultural and construction sectors.

Broken down by regions, the greatest increase in jobs was in the Balearic Islands (62,600 more), Madrid (61,100) and Catalonia (40,200). But many of those positions were temporary. In the second quarter, the ratio of temporary workers to salaried employees was 26.36%.

English version by Susana Urra.