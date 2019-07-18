Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal puts €2.6 million luxury yacht up for sale

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal no longer wants his luxury Monte Carlo yacht. The sporting champion has put the designer vessel, named Beethoven, up for sale for €2.6 million. Nadal bought the yacht, which has space for eight people, in 2016, and has regularly used it to sail around Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera in Spain’s Balearic Islands. In past summers, Nadal has often been spotted aboard Beethoven with his partner Xisca Perelló and friends.

The yacht has been put up for sale on the website of the luxury yachting company Camper & Nicholsons, which has an extensive catalogue of photos of the vessel. According to the sales advert, the Nuvolari Lenard-designed yacht is 23.6 meters long, features a high-performance engine, and has four ensuite cabins. The advertisement adds that the yacht has only had one owner since it was built and is in perfect condition, with “very low engine hours.”

Before purchasing Beethoven, the Mallorca-born tennis champion had sailed in a smaller ship called Avanti, which he also used for vacations to the Pityusic Islands. Nadal first saw the Monte Carlo yacht model at the 2015 boat show in Cannes. He bought one the following summer for around €3 million. In various interviews, the tennis player has expressed his passion for the sea, ships and sailing with friends and family.

