¿Qué? podcast, S02E11: Spain’s political stalemate deepens

Pedro Sánchez with Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias. EL PAÍS

This week on our podcast, the last of season two, we return to two familiar topics. First up we examine the deepening stalemate in Spanish politics, with no sign of a deal on the horizon between acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias.

Then we discuss the U-turn that a court has forced Madrid City Hall into doing, over their suspension of fines for cars entering the new low-emissions zone in the center of the Spanish capital.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

