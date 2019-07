2

Rodas. Vigo (Pontevedra)

In 2007 the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ claimed that Rodas was the best beach in the world. Now, readers of ‘El Viajero’ have ranked it as Spain’s second prettiest. Everything about this sand strip located in the Cíes islands, in the northwestern region of Galicia, reminds visitors of the Caribbean – except for the freezing water, of course. Rodas has white sand and crystal-clear waters, it flies a blue flag and emanates a sense of well-being that comes from sitting at the opening of the Vigo estuary, with the Atlantic on all sides. It is best for visitors not to pile up near the wharf where the boats dock, and instead spread out across the sandy strip. Down in the back, where the pine trees’ roots are exposed to the elements, it is possible to walk to the lagoon, although the best panoramic views on this isthmus that joins two islands are to be found on the road to the lighthouse, in the elevated spot known as Campana. In order to avoid saturation, visitors must first obtain a permit from the regional government before purchasing a boat ticket. Applications can be made here