Ensenada de Bolonia. Tarifa (Cádiz)

This three-kilometer stretch of sand on the Atlantic preserves a semi-rustic look – in fact, it is still possible to take pictures of cows near the water. This is partly because it is located in a not-very-handy spot between Valdevaqueros and Zahara de los Atunes, and partly because it belongs to the natural park of the Strait. Beachgoers are advised to show up bright and early, as it gets quite crowded. But this is offset by the infinite pine-covered spaces that surround the beach, and of course by the splendid Roman-era city-factory of Baelo Claudia located nearby. The fact that this is a windy beach is attested by the sand dunes, which rise to nearly 30 meters at one end of the strand.