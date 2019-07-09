Speedy run on Day Four of Spain’s Running of the Bulls

Day Four of the Running of the Bulls.

The run on Day Four of the world-famous Sanfermines bull runs in Pamplona starred animals from the Jandilla ranch, renowned for producing dangerous bulls. But like other runs so far this year, it was a fast and clean one that was over in just two minutes and 19 seconds.

During the run, the animals crowded together and did not separate from the herd, which was led by oxen that are already familiar with the course. Although the bulls did not come into direct contact with the participants, many people suffered falls. Two were left with bruising, but no one was gored, the doctor at the event has confirmed.

This was the 20th time that bulls from the Jandilla ranch, which are raised in the western Spanish region of Extremadura, have participated in the Running of the Bulls. Over this period, the Jandilla bulls have gored over 30 runners, and they also hold the record for the highest number of gorings in one day – eight on July 12, 2004.

Today also marks 10 years since a participant last died in a bull run. On July 10, 2009, Madrid-born Daniel Jimeno was killed in a run led by bulls from the Jandilla ranch. Last year, the bull run from this ranch also led to a goring.

English version by Melissa Kitson.