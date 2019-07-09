Attendees at Spanish metal festival help man in wheelchair crowd surf

A man in a wheelchair is raised up by the crowd at Resurrection Fest. Resurrection Fest / EL PAÍS

The crowd at last weekend’s Resurrection Fest – a heavy-metal festival that is held every summer in the Galician town of Viveiro – gave the rest of the world a lesson in ways to overcome the barriers that can be faced by the disabled.

The Arch Enemy legions just being awesome as usual at @ResurrectionESP in Spain a couple of days ago! Tonight we play in Marseille, France! #archenemy #wareternal #willtopower pic.twitter.com/LmyltJ6FMI — ᴀʀᴄʜ ᴇɴᴇᴍʏ (@archenemymetal) July 7, 2019

A young man in a wheelchair was raised aloft the audience during one of the concerts, to give him a proper view of the stage but also to let him indulge in a bit of crowd-surfing.

The band that was playing at the time, Arch Enemy, later shared the video on Twitter, as did many other people.

The festival photographer, Daniel Cruz, captured the image, and later told the Spanish edition of the HuffPost that the young man was later held up by the crowd once more. “With this type of music it’s common for people to be lifted up in the air,” Cruz explained. “It’s a way of taking part, of doing the same things that everyone else does.”