Sierra de Aralar (Gipuzkoa)

The mountains of Aralar jut out between Navarre and Gipuzkoa, but it is only the area within the Basque Country that has been classed as natural parkland. Abaltzisketa and Ataún are two of the passes leading to one of the most important mountainous regions in the Basque Country, featuring the iconic peaks of Txindoki and Larrunarri. Temperatures are cool here all year round with highs of 17ºC and lows 7ºC. It’s weather that allows for all kinds of activity, from gastronomic tours to sample the Idiazabal cheese and local cider to hiking, pony treks and mountain biking, which are all popular in these parts.