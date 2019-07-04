¿Qué? podcast, S02E10: Madrid City Hall suspends fines in low-emissions zone

Police clear environmental protestors in Madrid on Monday.

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss the lifting of fines for polluting cars that enter the Madrid Central low-emissions zone, a controversial move by the new right-wing city council that has attracted the attention of the foreign press.

We also examine a bungled attempt by two Spanish women to have a man assassinated in order to harvest and sell his organs, and talk about the discovery of a 39-kilo haul of cocaine in one of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s planes when it made a stop in Seville.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

