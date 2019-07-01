Wildfire in Madrid and Toledo razes 3,300 hectares

A wildfire that broke out on Friday afternoon in Almorox, in the Spanish province of Toledo, had razed 3,300 hectares of land by 8pm on Sunday. The flames spread to the Madrid locations of Cenicientos and Cadalso de los Vidrios, aided by high temperatures and strong winds.

A team of 450 firefighters and military emergency personnel are working to contain the fast-moving fire, which covered 15 kilometers in under two hours as it burned its way through tinder-dry vegetation that includes forests of pine, holm oak and cork oak.

A perimeter has been established on the east front, near Cadalso de los Vidrios, while two airtankers and nine helicopters were sent out to the west front, in Cenicientos. Homes in the residential area of Encinar del Alberche were evacuated and some residents spent the night at the sports facility in Villa del Prado.

The fire in the Almorox area in Toledo, EFE

One of the main problems for firefighters is the wind, which reached speeds of over 40km/h this weekend, said Carlos Novillo, director of the Madrid Emergency and Security Agency.

Of the 3,300 affected hectares, 2,500 are located within the boundaries of the Madrid region, and the rest are in Toledo province. Temperatures are expected to remain high on Monday, but wind speeds could drop by around 10%, facilitating the effort to put out the flames.

Tarragona

Meanwhile, Catalan firefighters on Saturday managed to stabilize a wildfire that had erupted on Wednesday in Torre de l’Espanyol, in Tarragona province, where it burned over 6,000 hectares of land.

But officials said that they will remain vigilant due to the risk of a new outbreak. Up to 21 people required medical assistance in connection with the fire in the early hours of Saturday, and 50 more have been evacuated from their homes.

English version by Susana Urra.