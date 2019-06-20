¿Qué? podcast, S02E08: The end of Madrid’s low-emissions zone?

Pedestrians cross Gran Vía avenue, which is part of the Madrid Central zone. ÁLVARO GARCÍA

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast, we examine the first measures taken by the incoming Popular Party mayor of the Spanish capital, which include plans to dismantle the Madrid Central low-emissions zone, as well as the removal of signs protesting against domestic violence.

We also discuss an application used by Spain’s La Liga soccer league to sniff out pirated match broadcasts, and examine Netflix’s first original Spanish documentary, The Alcàsser Murders.

