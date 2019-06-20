Selecciona Edición
¿Qué? podcast, S02E08: The end of Madrid’s low-emissions zone?

This week we discuss plans by the new mayor of the capital to ditch a scheme aimed at reducing pollution, and also examine an app that was used to spy on Spanish bars

Pedestrians cross Gran Vía avenue, which is part of the Madrid Central zone.
This week on our ¿Qué? podcast, we examine the first measures taken by the incoming Popular Party mayor of the Spanish capital, which include plans to dismantle the Madrid Central low-emissions zone, as well as the removal of signs protesting against domestic violence

We also discuss an application used by Spain’s La Liga soccer league to sniff out pirated match broadcasts, and examine Netflix’s first original Spanish documentary, The Alcàsser Murders.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.

¿Qué? podcast, S02E08: The end of Madrid’s low-emissions zone?

You can subscribe through this RSS Feed or via your favorite podcast app, such as Google Podcasts or Apple Podcasts.

