¿Qué? podcast, S02E07: Why is Franco still in the Valley of the Fallen?

Valley of the Fallen monument. OSCAR DEL POZO AFP

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss the latest setbacks to plans to exhume the body of Francisco Franco from the controversial Valley of the Fallen monument north of Madrid, including a Supreme Court ruling that has temporarily suspended the process until all of the Franco family’s legal appeals are heard.

And with wedding season here, we also discuss how much money wedding guests are expected to give to the bride and groom in Spain.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

