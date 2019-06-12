Selecciona Edición
BULLFIGHTING IN SPAIN

Video: What do tourists in Spain think after seeing their first bullfight?

Verne speaks to visitors to the country about their first impressions of the controversial tradition after attending the Las Ventas ring in Madrid

Tourists talk about their first experience at a bullfight.
Madrid

Many tourists go to see a bullfight when they visit Spain. Some know exactly what will happen. Others have no idea. Verne spoke to several tourists after they watched a bullfight for the first time during the San Isidro fiestas in Madrid on June 5 and 6.

“I thought it was only going to be a show without knives, without any violence. But it was definitely the opposite,” says Huda Alhajjar, a 26-year-old Dutch woman, after seeing a bullfight at the Las Ventas ring in Madrid. Shvravan Kumar Reddy, a 44-year-old from India, had a better idea of what to expect. “It’s marvelous the way they have killed the bull, a full-sized bull,” he says.

Watch the video above to see what other tourists thought about their first experience of a bullfight.

English version by Melissa Kitson.

