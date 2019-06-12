Video: What do tourists in Spain think after seeing their first bullfight?

Many tourists go to see a bullfight when they visit Spain. Some know exactly what will happen. Others have no idea. Verne spoke to several tourists after they watched a bullfight for the first time during the San Isidro fiestas in Madrid on June 5 and 6.

“I thought it was only going to be a show without knives, without any violence. But it was definitely the opposite,” says Huda Alhajjar, a 26-year-old Dutch woman, after seeing a bullfight at the Las Ventas ring in Madrid. Shvravan Kumar Reddy, a 44-year-old from India, had a better idea of what to expect. “It’s marvelous the way they have killed the bull, a full-sized bull,” he says.

Watch the video above to see what other tourists thought about their first experience of a bullfight.

English version by Melissa Kitson.