Michael Douglas lends his voice to a video selling his Mallorca mansion

“In the mid-19th century, Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg bought a large piece of land on the northwest coast of the island of Mallorca, and began to create a magical retreat.” So begins the narration of Hollywood legend Michael Douglas on a promotional video created with the aim of selling his Mediterranean mansion.

When I first saw S’Estaca in 1990, I also fell under its spell and bought the property Michael Douglas

Like the Austrian archduke, the actor fell in love with the island and for the last 30 years has been the owner of this exceptional villa, which overlooks the sea and is surrounded by vegetation. For the former, the attraction of Mallorca was how little it resembled the court in Vienna. For the latter, no doubt, the attraction was how far it was away from Hollywood.

The video explains that the archduke moored his private yacht in a small port in front of S’Estaca, as the 1867 estate is called, and also built stone houses on the rocky foundations. The house now counts on 81 hectares of land, including both mountainside and coast.

“When I first saw S’Estaca in 1990, I also fell under its spell and bought the property,” Douglas explains, while images of its romantic gardens, terraces, stone fountain and modern swimming pool appear. Without a doubt, the house is on the list of the most luxurious properties in Spain today.

Douglas goes on to reminisce about the good times he has had there, with the friends who came to visit it. “S’Estaca has its own olive groves and vineyard, and naturally there’s a fine cellar in which to store the award-winning wine.”

Over the last 30 years, Douglas has left his mark on the place, as he explains. “I’ve modernized and completely redecorated the old buildings that were built by the archduke.” The property now has seven separate buildings, with a total of a thousand habitable square meters, containing five apartments with 10 private rooms, in which as many as 20 people can stay in style and comfort.

Built in the Neo-Mudéjar style, the villa has exposed wooden beams, terracotta floors, wooden shutters, original tiles and, in its 10 bathrooms, several solid marble baths carved next to a picture window that looks out onto the garden.

“But my life has taken a new course, and now it is time for me to let someone else enjoy the privilege and the adventure of S’Estaca,” he says. “Someone who will appreciate the beauty, the privacy and the uninterrupted views.”

Douglas put the property on the market in 2014, and was originally asking for €50 million for the villa. But having been unable to sell it, he has dropped that price tag to €28.9 million.

English version by Simon Hunter.

One of the mansion’s terraces. Engel & Volkers

Some of the property’s bathrooms still have the original tile. Engel & Volkers

One of the property’s marble baths. Engel & Volkers

The main suite in the Mallorca mansion. Engel & Volkers