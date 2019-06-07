Bitcoin, a boat and book royalties: What assets do Spain’s top politicians hold?

Spain’s lower house of parliament, Congress, on Thursday published the asset declarations of lawmakers voted in at the April 28 general election. The statements include detailed information on the income, assets and debt of the public officials. Eleven deputies failed to submit their information in time for it to be published on the Congress webpage, including Marcos de Quinto from the center-right Ciudadanos (Citizens), who has more than €50 million in assets, according to his party.

Here are the figures of government members and some of Spain’s top lawmakers.