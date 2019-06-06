¿Qué? podcast, S02E06: Catalan independence trial comes to a close

Public prosecutor Javier Zaragoza speaks in court on Tuesday. EFE

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss the final stages of the trial of the Catalan pro-independence readers with a special guest, Matthew Bennett, the British journalist behind The Spain Report who has been painstakingly following each day of the events in the Supreme Court.

And we also discuss the possible ramifications of the tragic suicide of a 32-year-old mother of two in Madrid, who took her own life after her workmates circulated a video of a sexual nature in which she appeared.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.