¿Qué? podcast, S02E05: Fallout of the May 26 election results

Popular Party leader Pablo Casado (C), celebrates the election results with PP candidate to Madrid's regional government Isabel Diaz Ayuso (l) and PP candidate to Madrid's City Hall Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida. OSCAR DEL POZO AFP

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss the results of the local, regional and European elections on May 26, and the impact they could have on future governing deals in Spain. We also talk about the defeat of Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena and what this means for her Madrid Central, her pioneering program to curb air pollution.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

