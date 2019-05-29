Champions League final: What soccer fans traveling to Madrid need to know

More than 67,000 soccer fans are expected to attend the Champions League finals between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid at 9pm on Saturday, June 1.

For soccer fans traveling to the match from the United Kingdom, the British embassy in Madrid has provided detailed information about what to expect on the day of the final.

Getting to the stadium

The Champions League final will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, which is located at Avenida de Luis Aragonés 4, 28022 Madrid

The recommended route to reach the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is by public transportation such as the Madrid Metro. There will be no public parking facilities available at or near the stadium for private cars, coaches, motorbikes, mopeds, bicycles or scooters. Download the official Champions League Final leaflet for detailed information about Fan Zones and recommended metro lines to get to the stadium for both sets of supporters.

Fan Zones

Both Fan Zones will have activities, food, drink and music during the day of the match. The Fan Zones will close at 6pm when supporters with tickets will be expected to start making their way into the stadium and those without tickets to local bars to watch the game live.

Liverpool’s Fan Zone will be in Felipe II square (also known as Salvador Dalí square) in Madrid on match day. The nearest Metro stop for Liverpool fans is Goya Station where you can take a direct train on Line 2 (red line) to Las Rosas. There is a short walk to the stadium from Las Rosas station.

Tottenham’s Fan Zone will be in Colon Square in Madrid on match day. The nearest Metro stop for Tottenham fans is Alonso Martinez Station where you can get a direct train on Line 5 (green line) to Canillejas. There is a short walk to the stadium from Canillejas station.

Please arrive at the stadium early as entry will be slow due to the exhaustive security checks that will be carried out. The outer perimeter of the stadium opens at 4pm and entry to the stadium itself will be from 6pm.

There will also be a UEFA Champions League Festival in the center of Madrid on the days running up to and on the day of the match. This festival includes various soccer-related activities and concerts.

Supporters without tickets

There will be NO live screening of the match in the Fan Zones or Festival areas. Fans should not travel with the assumption that they will be able to get a ticket on arrival. Ticket touting is illegal in Spain and penalties include heavy fines. There will also be two lines of checks on tickets at the stadium. However, if you are in Madrid on June 1, you will not be short of options to watch the game live though, as Madrid is a city that loves football, so there will be plenty of bars showing the game.

At the match

Tottenham fans with general tickets will access the Metropolitano Stadium through Gate 17, located in the North end of the stadium (FONDO NORTE)

Liverpool fans with general tickets will access the Metropolitano Stadium through Gate 3, located in the South end of the stadium (FONDO SUR)

Access to the stadium for the Champions League final will be slow. There will be exhaustive ticket checks at various checkpoints before getting to the stadium, including body searches before and after getting through the turnstiles. To avoid a last-minute bottleneck you should get to the stadium early: doors will be open for supporters three hours before kick-off

Anyone who is obviously drunk or bearing racist insignia will be denied access to the stadium. Banners bearing political slogans will not be permitted inside the stadium

Flares, fireworks, alcohol, cans, glass, bottle tops or containers over 1/2 liter are not allowed inside the stadium. Soft drinks and food are available inside the stadium

One set of supporters may be kept behind for around 20-30 minutes after the match to allow the other set of fans to disperse. This will be decided by the Spanish Police on match day

Tips

As in any other city, beware of pickpockets and bag snatchers at airports, railway stations, around the town center and when using public transportation such as the metro. Only carry what you need and leave spare cash and valuables in hotel safety deposits

Madrid’s weather in June can be very hot and sunny, with temperatures often over 30ºC (86ºF). It is advisable to avoid being directly in the sun at midday and late afternoon unless you use sun screen and head protection

In Madrid, drinking alcohol in the street and on the metro is illegal and you can be fined or arrested for doing so. Letting off flares around the city (including Fan Zones) is illegal. The Spanish police have the right to intervene and confiscate flares, and can deny access to the match if any these laws are violated. For your own safety and that of others, please follow instructions from the police at all times

Police officers have the right to stop people from taking photos or filming if they consider that their personal security or that of a police operation or secured area could be compromised as a result. Doing so can be met with severe penalties.

Please keep tickets to the match securely in your possession. It has been known for thieves to target ticket holders to steal and then sell on the black market. If tickets are lost or stolen, they will not be re-printed and you will not gain access to the stadium

Spanish police in collaboration with the clubs will be launching a service called FIT (Fan Information Team) the day before the match on Twitter (@FITPolicia). This will be an information channel in English providing fans with real-time news about the event, general information, security messages, etc. Please note that this will not be an emergency channel. See below for contact details for the emergency services

Please visit the official Champions League Final webpage regularly for any updates, in particular practical information for fans traveling to Madrid

Like all major cities, Madrid could be a target for terrorist attacks. The Spanish authorities take measures to protect visitors, but you should be vigilant at all times and follow their instructions. The advice from UK Counter Terrorism Policing is that if you are caught up in an incident anywhere OUTSIDE of a stadium, Run, Hide, Tell. If there is an incident INSIDE a stadium, listen carefully to the PA system and follow the directions of staff. If told to evacuate, do not wait around to film on your mobile but move quickly away from the stadium to allow clear access for emergency services. Read our travel advice on terrorism in Spain

Lost or stolen passport?

The British Consulate in Madrid will be running an exceptional out-of-hours service on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 June. If your passport is lost or stolen, call +34 91 714 6300 as soon as possible for advice on how to obtain an Emergency Travel Document and for Consulate opening hours.