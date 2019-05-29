Zipcode check: How did your neighbor vote in the 2019 local election in Spain?

EL PAÍS has put together voting information from each census section (an area comprising 1,500 residents) in the local election on Sunday, May 26.

In the interactive map, some census sections in Madrid and León have been removed due to errors that took place in the process of transferring results from voting stations to the data center. The map will be updated with information from Asturias and Cáceres, which is not yet available.

The data used has been provided by the government delegations and subdelegations of all regions, and it is still provisional. The figures do not include the vote of Spanish residents living abroad or take into account possible challenges at the polling stations. These disputes will be settled within three weeks.

The census sections are defined by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) (2018). In less than 1% of census sections, data that corresponds to two sections are shown in one. This is due to updates made to the geographical records last year.