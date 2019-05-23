GALLERY The 10 most beautiful villages of Asturias, according to EL PAÍS readers 10 fotos From the colorful houses of Cudillero to the medieval palace of Bandujo, Spain’s northwestern region is home to a great variety of picturesque towns El Viajero 23 MAY 2019 - 16:07 CEST 1Cudillero Located 52 kilometers from the city of Gijón, Cudillero is famous for its multicolored houses and seaport. Every June 29, residents observe the feast of L’Amuravela, when a speaker delivers a ‘pregón’ summing up the main events of the year with a humorous perspective. The speaker uses pixueto, a local dialect of the Asturian language still spoken in parts of northern Spain. getty images 2Lastres Lastres is a port village attached to the municipality of Colunga that is home to 1,000 people. Lastres (officially named Llastres in the Asturian language) is closely connected to the sea. Traditional houses are built into the cliffs overlooking the water and it still features a whaling quarter that dates back to the 16th century. Verónica Paradinas Duro GETTY 3Luarca Luarca is a small fishing village at the mouth of the Esva River with white-painted houses that surround the picturesque harbor, and a hilltop chapel in honor of the Virgen Blanca that overlooks the town below. Lionel Arnould Getty 4Tazones Located on the banks of the Villaviciosa estuary, Tazones was the first place that Emperor Charles V set foot on in the Spanish peninsula. The small town is filled with old, colorful houses and granaries, as well as peculiar spots like the Casa de las Conchas (or House of Shells), a home in the village that has been elaborately decorated with seashells of different shapes and sizes. Juanjo Arrojo Asturias Tourism Agency 5Os Teixois Situated four kilometers from Taramundi, visiting Ox Teixois is like stepping back into the past. This ethnographic site has been built entirely with slate, and it features a mill, a Roman tool used to stretch iron, a small power station and a fulling mill for linen and wool. Íñigo Fernández de Pinedo GETTY 6Puerto de Vega Surrounded by romantic gardens and palaces and by the properties built by wealthy emigrants returning from the Americas, this small port village is one of the most picturesque in all of Asturias. Its economy is closely tied to fishing and the canning industry. Puerto de Vega boasts a Modernist casino, a whaling-era lookout point and an ethnographic museum that reflect its rich cultural heritage. Paco Curras Asturias Tourism Agency 7Viavélez This charming fishing hamlet is famous for being the birthplace of Corín Tellado (1927-2009), a best-selling author of romantic novels who wrote nearly 5,000 books throughout her career. Visitors can take in the open sea and fresh air from one of the lookout points in the Atalaya neighborhood. The Jardón palace is also a highlight. Asturias Tourism Agency 8Somao Visitors to Somao will be struck by the magnificent and exotic mansions built by returning migrants that line the 19th-century streets of the town, which is located in the Pravia ‘concejo’. Asturias Tourism Agency 9Bandujo Officially Banduxu in the Asturian language, Bandujo is one of the most captivating villages in inland Asturias. Perched on a horseshoe-shaped ridge, this hamlet of under than 50 people is home to a tower and a medieval palace. In 2010 it was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC). Benoit Bruchez GETTY 10Located in Cabranes, Torazo (or Torazu in Asturian) has maintained its traditional architecture and old granaries. At the Torazo inn, visitors can try therapies based on cider and other apple derivatives. In 2008, it won an award for Exemplary Town of Asturias. age fotostock