¿Qué? podcast, S02E03: New clocking-in system and Pedro Sánchez’s hero moment

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss a new law that makes it mandatory for all businesses in Spain to keep track of when their workers sign in and out of work, and talk about how acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez smoothly diffused a tense situation at the mortuary chapel for Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, a key figure in Spanish politics who died last week.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

