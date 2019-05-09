2

The toy and the story behind it also helped a family learn new facts about events that had been buried for decades. Records from Palencia’s old cemetery showed that the body was that of Catalina Muñoz Arranz, a 37-year-old woman from Cevico de la Torre, a village located 30 kilometers from the provincial capital. She had four children when she was killed. The youngest, Martín de la Torre Muñoz, was nine months old, and he was probably the owner of the rattle. In this photo, Martín sits in the living room of his home in Cevico de la Torre, Palencia.