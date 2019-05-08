Spanish student who went missing in Paris found alive

Natalia Sánchez Uribe, a Spanish Erasmus student who went missing last week in Paris, has been found alive, according to her home country’s Foreign Ministry. The 22-year-old had not been heard from since May 1. According to sources close to the case, when she was located she was slightly disorientated. The European Foundation for Missing Persons has spoken to the family of the young Spaniard, who said that for now they do not want to share any more details about the case, EL PAÍS has confirmed. The family has also asked for privacy.

Sánchez Uribe, an economics and business student at Barcelona’s Autonomous University, has been in France since September, where she is studying at the Sorbonne Economics School via the Erasmus European exchange program. Her course is due to end in two weeks.

According to the UAB, the youngster’s rucksack – which contained her cellphone and laptop – was located on Tuesday. Friends of hers explained that these personal possessions appeared in a park close to the university.

On the morning of her disappearance, she was helping a Spanish friend move house. After dropping off two suitcases, Sánchez Uribe said she would be back with a third, but never showed up again.

Her parents – residents of the Balearic Island of Mallorca, but originally from Granada – had traveled to Paris to keep up to date with the investigation.

English version by Simon Hunter.