You’d have to be pretty ignorant to think that using the character Aragorn from the Lord of the Rings film trilogy to promote the campaign of a xenophobic, far-right party like Vox would be a good idea. Not only is it absurd to link me, the actor who played the role for Peter Jackson, and a person interested in the rich variety of cultures and languages that exist in Spain and the world, to an ultra-nationalist and neo-fascist political party. It is even more ridiculous to use the character Aragorn, a multilingual statesman who advocates for the knowledge and inclusion of the different races, traditions and languages of Middle Earth, to legitimize an anti-immigration, anti-feminist and Islamophobic political party.
I would laugh at their ineptitude but Vox has entered Spain’s Congress with 24 seats; it’s no joke, and we will have to be alert and proactive, like Aragorn in the Tolkien saga.
Controversial tweet
Viggo Mortensen’s letter comes in response to a controversial tweet published by the far-right group Vox the day of the Spanish general election on Sunday, April 28. The post depicts the Lord of the Rings character Aragorn wielding a sword as he faces various symbols– including a pro-Catalan independence flag, the feminism symbol and the EL PAÍS masthead – and is accompanied by the message “let the battle begin.”
The tweet also drew attention for its use of a rainbow ghost emoji to represent the LGBTQ community. This icon, later dubbed “Gaysper,” went viral on social media, with users widely mocking the far-right party’s attempt to demonize LGBTQ activism.
⚔🇪🇸 ¡Qué comience la batalla! #PorEspaña pic.twitter.com/TVgdcP1Kw5— VOX 🇪🇸 (@vox_es) April 28, 2019
“Let the battle begin!”