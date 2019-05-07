You’d have to be pretty ignorant to think that using the character Aragorn from the Lord of the Rings film trilogy to promote the campaign of a xenophobic, far-right party like Vox would be a good idea. Not only is it absurd to link me, the actor who played the role for Peter Jackson, and a person interested in the rich variety of cultures and languages that exist in Spain and the world, to an ultra-nationalist and neo-fascist political party. It is even more ridiculous to use the character Aragorn, a multilingual statesman who advocates for the knowledge and inclusion of the different races, traditions and languages of Middle Earth, to legitimize an anti-immigration, anti-feminist and Islamophobic political party.

I would laugh at their ineptitude but Vox has entered Spain’s Congress with 24 seats; it’s no joke, and we will have to be alert and proactive, like Aragorn in the Tolkien saga.