As it happened | Socialist Party wins general election, but falls short of majority

With more than 95% of the vote counted, the Socialist Party (PSOE) of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez won the Spanish general election on Sunday. The PSOE took 122 seats, while the anti-austerity party Podemos secured 42. Together the left-wing bloc has 164 deputies in Congress, which falls short of the 176 needed for an absolute majority. This means that Sánchez will need support from regional parties if he is to govern.

Meanwhile, the conservative Popular Party (PP) has won just 66 seats – less than half the number it obtained at the 2016 polls. The PP failed to win any seats in the Basque Country region, and won just one in Catalonia. The center-right party Ciudadanos (Citizens) has picked up 57 seats, while the far-right group Vox has won 24. Together, the three parties have 146 seats in Congress.

Voter turnout at the polls was 75.79% – nine percentage points higher than the 2016 election.

This was Spain’s third general election in less than four years and was called after Sánchez failed to garner support in Congress for his 2019 budget plan.

