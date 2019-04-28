Selecciona Edición
Elecciones Generales en España 2019
SPANISH GENERAL ELECTIONS 2019

The Spanish election in photos

Spaniards are casting their ballots in a decisive vote that could give parliamentary representation to a far-right party for the first time since the end of the Franco dictatorship

    1A young man votes in Valencia, where voters are also choosing regional representatives today. Spaniards will return to the polls on May 26 for local and European elections. EFE
    2A man who has come to vote at Nuestra Señora la Virgen del Pilar School in Madrid. Polls indicate that voters are more divided than ever, reflecting a fragmented political scenario with five main contenders where there used to be two before the economic crisis. EL PAÍS
    3A woman voting in Barcelona. The outcome of the election will hinge on the undecided voters and the abstainers who choose to go to the polls today. EL PAÍS
    4Popular Party candidate Pablo Casado voting at Nuestra Señora la Virgen del Pilar school in Madrid. The conservative nominee is hoping to unseat Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist Party (PSOE) EL PAÍS
    5People lining up to vote at Santa Teresa de Jesús High School in Madrid. There are 36.8 million eligible voters for this general election. EL PAÍS
    6The Socialist Party (PSOE) candidate, the incumbent Pedro Sánchez, votes in Pozuelo de Alarcón. Standing next to him is his wife Begoña Gómez. EL PAÍS
    7Vox leader Santiago Abascal at Pinar del Rey Elementary School in Madrid. The far right party could earn up to 10% of the vote according to the polls. For the first time since the end of the Franco regime, a far-right party has a good chance of making it into Spanish parliament. EL PAÍS
    8The bishop of Santiago, Julian Barrio, emerges from a voting booth. At 2pm, voter turnout was 41.34%, 4.5 points up from 2016. EL PAÍS
    9Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias votes at the school where he said he hopes to send his children in future. Iglesias took the opportunity to defend public education in Spain, and encouraged people to go vote today. AFP
    10A mother and her kids inside a voting booth at Centro Cultural Volturno “A”, in Pozuelo de Alarcón, outside Madrid. Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez voted at this same station this morning. EL PAÍS
    11Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera casts his vote for the general election in Hospitalet de Llobregat, in Barcelona province. His party has pledged to work against Catalan separatism, an issue that has dominated the election campaign. AP