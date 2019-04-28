SPANISH GENERAL ELECTIONS 2019 The Spanish election in photos 11 fotos Spaniards are casting their ballots in a decisive vote that could give parliamentary representation to a far-right party for the first time since the end of the Franco dictatorship El País TwitterGoogle Plus 28 ABR 2019 - 16:42 CEST 1A young man votes in Valencia, where voters are also choosing regional representatives today. Spaniards will return to the polls on May 26 for local and European elections. BIEL ALIÑO EFE 2A man who has come to vote at Nuestra Señora la Virgen del Pilar School in Madrid. Polls indicate that voters are more divided than ever, reflecting a fragmented political scenario with five main contenders where there used to be two before the economic crisis. Samuel Sanchez EL PAÍS 3A woman voting in Barcelona. The outcome of the election will hinge on the undecided voters and the abstainers who choose to go to the polls today. Albert Garcia EL PAÍS 4Popular Party candidate Pablo Casado voting at Nuestra Señora la Virgen del Pilar school in Madrid. The conservative nominee is hoping to unseat Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist Party (PSOE) Samuel Sanchez EL PAÍS 5People lining up to vote at Santa Teresa de Jesús High School in Madrid. There are 36.8 million eligible voters for this general election. Jaime Villanueva EL PAÍS 6The Socialist Party (PSOE) candidate, the incumbent Pedro Sánchez, votes in Pozuelo de Alarcón. Standing next to him is his wife Begoña Gómez. ULY MARTIN EL PAÍS 7Vox leader Santiago Abascal at Pinar del Rey Elementary School in Madrid. The far right party could earn up to 10% of the vote according to the polls. For the first time since the end of the Franco regime, a far-right party has a good chance of making it into Spanish parliament. Luis Sevillano EL PAÍS 8The bishop of Santiago, Julian Barrio, emerges from a voting booth. At 2pm, voter turnout was 41.34%, 4.5 points up from 2016. OSCAR CORRAL EL PAÍS 9Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias votes at the school where he said he hopes to send his children in future. Iglesias took the opportunity to defend public education in Spain, and encouraged people to go vote today. CURTO DE LA TORRE AFP 10A mother and her kids inside a voting booth at Centro Cultural Volturno “A”, in Pozuelo de Alarcón, outside Madrid. Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez voted at this same station this morning. ULY MARTIN EL PAÍS 11Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera casts his vote for the general election in Hospitalet de Llobregat, in Barcelona province. His party has pledged to work against Catalan separatism, an issue that has dominated the election campaign. Joan Monfort AP