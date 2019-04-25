German six-year-old leads police in Tenerife to the bodies of his mother and brother

Image taken by the Civil Guard of officers searching for the missing woman and her son in Adeje.

A 43-year-old German national has been accused of murdering his former partner and 10-year-old son inside a cave in Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands.

A second child, a six-year-old boy named Jonas, managed to escape the cave where his father Thomas had trapped him, his mother Shylvia and his brother, according to judicial sources. Early investigations suggest that the mother and eldest son were beaten to death.

The mother and children had traveled from Germany to Tenerife on Monday to visit the father

A group of hikers found the young child covered in dirt and crying on a path near Taucho, a mountain south of the island. It is believed he had spent five hours wandering the mountains alone and in shock.

As he did not speak Spanish, the hikers brought him to a Civil Guard station where a local resident helped to translate. At the station, Jonas explained that his father had led them into a cave and attacked them. He said he saw a lot of blood and ran away.

Civil Guard officers arrested the 43-year-old father, a native of Traunstein in Germany’s Upper Bavaria district, as he slept inside his apartment in Adeje, a town of 43,000 residents in southwestern Tenerife.

The suspect responded violently to the arrest and refused to reveal where the rest of his family members were, said sources close to the investigation.

Following Jonás’ directions, a search party of 100 people went out on Wednesday to find the missing mother and son. Two helicopters joined the search, which was made difficult by the thick fog. The bodies of Shylvia, 39, and her son were located inside a cave in a sparsely populated area between the Infierno and Burro ravines, some 20 kilometers from Adeje.

The suspect responded violently to his arrest and refused to reveal where the rest of his family members were

Sources familiar with the investigation said the mother and children had traveled from Germany to Tenerife on Monday to visit the father, who was living on the island. The parents were separated but the children had not been told about it.

There are no records of complaints filed against Thomas in Spain. The German consulate in the Canary Islands has yet to comment on the situation. The inquiry remains under seal and is being handled by a court specializing in crimes against women in Arona, according to judicial sources.

No family member has come forward to take responsibility for Jonas and the child has been placed under the court’s protection.

English version by Melissa Kitson.