The Seville brotherhood of La Paz on Palm Sunday. MARCELO DEL POZO REUTERS Gallery In photos: Easter celebrations in Spain 12 fotos Explore the annual religious processions in cities like Seville, Córdoba and Málaga El País 18 ABR 2019 - 12:21 CEST 1Members of the Air Force Paratrooper Brigade (BRIPAC) carry the Santísimo Cristo de Ánimas de Ciego on their shoulders in the streets of Málaga on April 17, 2019. Carlos Díaz EFE 2A penitent of the brotherhood of Cerro del Águila waits before the procession in the streets of Seville on April 16, 2019. José Manuel Vidal EFE 3Our Lady of Sorrow of the Cerro del Águila brotherhood is greeted with hundreds of rose petals as it leaves the parish church in Seville on April 16, 2019. José Manuel Vidal EFE 4Throne men, who support the religious floats on their shoulders, carry Our Father Jesus Nazareno of the Steps on Mount Calvary in Málaga on April 16, 2019. Carlos Díaz EFE 5Penitents of the La Candelaria brotherhood prepare in church to participate in a procession in Seville on April 16, 2019. Emilio Morenatti AP 6A penitent of the San Gonzolo brotherhood in Seville on April 16, 2019. MARCELO DEL POZO Reuters 7Throne men carry María Santísima Coronada, known popularly as 'The Bride of Málaga,' during a procession in Málaga on April 17, 2019. Carlos Díaz EFE 8Penitents of La Paz Brotherhood during a procession in Seville on April 14, 2019. MARCELO DEL POZO Reuters 9Hooded penitents of La Paz Brotherhood during the procession in Seville on April 14, 2019. Emilio Morenatti AP 10An image of Jesus the Captive tattooed on a man's arm in Seville on April 14, 2019. Emilio Morenatti AP 11Nazarenes carrying banners with biblical passages accompany Our Father Jesús Nazareno of the Steps on Mount Calvary in Málaga on April 16, 2019. Carlos Díaz EFE 12Penitents of Las Aguas brotherhood participate in the procession in Seville on April 14, 2019. CRISTINA QUICLER AFP