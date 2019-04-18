Selecciona Edición
semana santa 2019
The Seville brotherhood of La Paz on Palm Sunday. REUTERS
Gallery

In photos: Easter celebrations in Spain

12 fotos

Explore the annual religious processions in cities like Seville, Córdoba and Málaga

  • Members of the Air Force Paratrooper Brigade (BRIPAC) carry the Santísimo Cristo de Ánimas de Ciego on their shoulders in the streets of Málaga on April 17, 2019.
    1Members of the Air Force Paratrooper Brigade (BRIPAC) carry the Santísimo Cristo de Ánimas de Ciego on their shoulders in the streets of Málaga on April 17, 2019. EFE
  • A penitent of the brotherhood of Cerro del Águila waits before the procession in the streets of Seville on April 16, 2019.
    2A penitent of the brotherhood of Cerro del Águila waits before the procession in the streets of Seville on April 16, 2019. EFE
  • Our Lady of Sorrow of the Cerro del Águila brotherhood is greeted with hundreds of rose petals as it leaves the parish church in Seville on April 16, 2019.
    3Our Lady of Sorrow of the Cerro del Águila brotherhood is greeted with hundreds of rose petals as it leaves the parish church in Seville on April 16, 2019. EFE
  • Throne men, who support the religious floats on their shoulders, carry Our Father Jesus Nazareno of the Steps on Mount Calvary in Málaga on April 16, 2019.
    4Throne men, who support the religious floats on their shoulders, carry Our Father Jesus Nazareno of the Steps on Mount Calvary in Málaga on April 16, 2019. EFE
  • Penitents of the La Candelaria brotherhood prepare in church to participate in a procession in Seville on April 16, 2019.
    5Penitents of the La Candelaria brotherhood prepare in church to participate in a procession in Seville on April 16, 2019. AP
  • A penitent of the San Gonzolo brotherhood in Seville on April 16, 2019.
    6A penitent of the San Gonzolo brotherhood in Seville on April 16, 2019. Reuters
  • Throne men carry María Santísima Coronada, known popularly as 'The Bride of Málaga,' during a procession in Málaga on April 17, 2019.
    7Throne men carry María Santísima Coronada, known popularly as 'The Bride of Málaga,' during a procession in Málaga on April 17, 2019. EFE
  • Penitents of La Paz Brotherhood during a procession in Seville on April 14, 2019.
    8Penitents of La Paz Brotherhood during a procession in Seville on April 14, 2019. Reuters
  • Hooded penitents of La Paz Brotherhood during the procession in Seville on April 14, 2019.
    9Hooded penitents of La Paz Brotherhood during the procession in Seville on April 14, 2019. AP
  • An image of Jesus the Captive tattooed on a man's arm in Seville on April 14, 2019.
    10An image of Jesus the Captive tattooed on a man's arm in Seville on April 14, 2019. AP
  • Nazarenes carrying banners with biblical passages accompany Our Father Jesús Nazareno of the Steps on Mount Calvary in Málaga on April 16, 2019.
    11Nazarenes carrying banners with biblical passages accompany Our Father Jesús Nazareno of the Steps on Mount Calvary in Málaga on April 16, 2019. EFE
  • Penitents of Las Aguas brotherhood participate in the procession in Seville on April 14, 2019.
    12Penitents of Las Aguas brotherhood participate in the procession in Seville on April 14, 2019. AFP