Relief for Easter travelers in Spain: Air Nostrum pilot strike is called off

Air Nostrum pilots have called off a strike after reaching a deal with their employer on Tuesday, company sources said.

The agreement between the Spanish regional airline and the Sepla union brings relief to travelers who had booked Easter flights. Forty-nine flights were cancelled on Monday, and 47 more on Tuesday due to the technical difficulties of reprogramming them on such short notice.

Company sources said they are working to reschedule most of the Wednesday flights that had been cancelled ahead of expected walkouts. Air Nostrum said that flights on April 22, 23 and 24 will operate normally after the pilots called off the strikes planned for those days.

The pilots were protesting a growing transfer of flights to other airlines within the Iberia group. Sepla said that this trend jeopardizes the future of the company and the working conditions of the company pilots.

Travelers in Spain during the Easter holidays are dealing with several simultaneous strikes. Renfe train drivers, Madrid airport security personnel and ground handling staff are all planning industrial action on key dates with high passenger volumes.

English version by Susana Urra.