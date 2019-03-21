¿Qué? podcast, episode 10: Who broke into the North Korean embassy in Madrid?

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast we examine the curious break-in at the North Korean embassy in Madrid, in which the CIA may have been implicated. And we respond to a host of reader letters, taking the time to retell the story of the killing of left-wing activist Carlos Palomino. The perpetrator of last week’s terrorist atrocity in New Zealand had written the name of Palomino’s killer on his rifle magazine. We explain the background to that story.

