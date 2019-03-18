British Embassy hosts new Madrid event to address Brexit uncertainty

The British Embassy in Madrid will host an informative event on Thursday, March 21, to update UK residents living in Spain with the latest information regarding Britain’s exit from the European Union, a process commonly known as “Brexit.”

Ambassador Simon Manley and his consular team will be on hand to answer questions about Brexit and the recent royal decree passed by the Spanish government, which will offer new residency papers to around 400,000 UK nationals in the case the UK crashes out of the EU without an agreement on their future relationship.

Ambassador Simon Manley and his consular team will be on hand to answer questions about Brexit and the recent royal decree passed by the Spanish government

They will also be joined on the platform by Michael Harris, the president of EuroCitizens, a Spain-based organization that seeks to defend the rights of Britons in Spain and Spaniards in the UK.

The team will cover a range of issues for those with specific questions about living in Spain or who want to know more about how Brexit might affect them.

Ahead of the event, which comes hot on the heels of a similar session in Madrid in February, British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris said: “We recognize the current uncertainty for UK nationals in Spain and we will continue to do all we can to update citizens as and when we have more information.

“In the meantime, I continue to urge all UK nationals living in Spain to ensure you are correctly registered and to stay up to date with the latest news, by signing up for email alerts and visiting the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and following our Brits in Spain social media channels, including on Facebook.”

There is no need to register before the event, but space at the venue – Teatros Luchana – will be limited.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 21, at 6.30pm in Teatros Luchana, Calle de Alcalá, 38, Madrid.

Advice for UK nationals living in Spain can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/living-in-spain.