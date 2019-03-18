Selecciona Edición
Conéctate
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

fallas valencia
Una pareja se hace un selfie junto a una de las fallas.
Fallas 2019

A colorful walk through Valencia’s Fallas Festival

14 fotos

Every year, thousands of people come to the city to witness the tradition that was declared UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016

  • There are 382 figures on display in the streets of Valencia, where thousands of people are currently enjoying the last day of the fiestas, March 19.
    1There are 382 figures on display in the streets of Valencia, where thousands of people are currently enjoying the last day of the fiestas, March 19.
  • Satire and criticism are a constant at Valencia’s Fallas festival. In the image, a woman in traditional dress passes by ‘ninots,’ as the figures are called, created by the Falla Cuba Literato Azorin.
    2Satire and criticism are a constant at Valencia’s Fallas festival. In the image, a woman in traditional dress passes by ‘ninots,’ as the figures are called, created by the Falla Cuba Literato Azorin.
  • Some of the ‘ninots’ are more than 23 meters tall. The image features figures made by the Falla Plaza del Pilar.
    3Some of the ‘ninots’ are more than 23 meters tall. The image features figures made by the Falla Plaza del Pilar.
  • Food plays a very important role in the Fallas. A typical dish is ‘buñuelos,’ fried dough filled with ‘cabello de ángel’ (sweetened pumpkin) or chocolate.
    4Food plays a very important role in the Fallas. A typical dish is ‘buñuelos,’ fried dough filled with ‘cabello de ángel’ (sweetened pumpkin) or chocolate.
  • The ‘ninots’ from the Convent of Jerusalem have transformed Catalan politicians into Disney characters.
    5The ‘ninots’ from the Convent of Jerusalem have transformed Catalan politicians into Disney characters.
  • Entire families, including children and babies, dress in elaborate costumes as part of the Fallas tradition.
    6Entire families, including children and babies, dress in elaborate costumes as part of the Fallas tradition.
  • The feminist movement is also present at this year’s Fallas, with this creation from Falla Almirante Cadarso Conde Altea.
    7The feminist movement is also present at this year’s Fallas, with this creation from Falla Almirante Cadarso Conde Altea.
  • It’s hard to find an empty spot to eat in the city during the fiestas.
    8It’s hard to find an empty spot to eat in the city during the fiestas.
  • The city is transformed during the festival. In the image, a wig shop in central Valencia.
    9The city is transformed during the festival. In the image, a wig shop in central Valencia.
  • Visitors blend in with the ‘fallero’ environment by wearing the traditional ‘mocador’ neckerchief.
    10Visitors blend in with the ‘fallero’ environment by wearing the traditional ‘mocador’ neckerchief.
  • Firecrackers and fireworks are a key part of Las Fallas, but the regulations involving children and such pyrotechnics are very strict. Category 1 firecrackers can be used by children eight years and older because they are not very loud or dangerous.
    11Firecrackers and fireworks are a key part of Las Fallas, but the regulations involving children and such pyrotechnics are very strict. Category 1 firecrackers can be used by children eight years and older because they are not very loud or dangerous.
  • Valencia has been on high alert for terrorism attacks throughout the fiestas.
    12Valencia has been on high alert for terrorism attacks throughout the fiestas.
  • Fireworks stores such as this one have been distributing brochures containing information about the dos and dont’s of the pyrotechnics.
    13Fireworks stores such as this one have been distributing brochures containing information about the dos and dont’s of the pyrotechnics.
  • This is the moment of the traditional Mascletá, one of the key moments of the fiestas. As can be seen in the photo, the Mascletá, which takes place every day during the festivities, involves very loud firecrackers, which build in a crescendo of thundering noise.
    14This is the moment of the traditional Mascletá, one of the key moments of the fiestas. As can be seen in the photo, the Mascletá, which takes place every day during the festivities, involves very loud firecrackers, which build in a crescendo of thundering noise.