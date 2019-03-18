Una pareja se hace un selfie junto a una de las fallas. Mónica Torres Fallas 2019 A colorful walk through Valencia’s Fallas Festival 14 fotos Every year, thousands of people come to the city to witness the tradition that was declared UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016 Mònica Torres 19 MAR 2019 - 12:05 CET 1There are 382 figures on display in the streets of Valencia, where thousands of people are currently enjoying the last day of the fiestas, March 19. Mònica Torres 2Satire and criticism are a constant at Valencia’s Fallas festival. In the image, a woman in traditional dress passes by ‘ninots,’ as the figures are called, created by the Falla Cuba Literato Azorin. Mònica Torres 3Some of the ‘ninots’ are more than 23 meters tall. The image features figures made by the Falla Plaza del Pilar. Mònica Torres 4Food plays a very important role in the Fallas. A typical dish is ‘buñuelos,’ fried dough filled with ‘cabello de ángel’ (sweetened pumpkin) or chocolate. Mònica Torres 5The ‘ninots’ from the Convent of Jerusalem have transformed Catalan politicians into Disney characters. Mònica Torres 6Entire families, including children and babies, dress in elaborate costumes as part of the Fallas tradition. Mònica Torres 7The feminist movement is also present at this year’s Fallas, with this creation from Falla Almirante Cadarso Conde Altea. Mònica Torres 8It’s hard to find an empty spot to eat in the city during the fiestas. Mònica Torres 9The city is transformed during the festival. In the image, a wig shop in central Valencia. Mònica Torres 10Visitors blend in with the ‘fallero’ environment by wearing the traditional ‘mocador’ neckerchief. Mònica Torres 11Firecrackers and fireworks are a key part of Las Fallas, but the regulations involving children and such pyrotechnics are very strict. Category 1 firecrackers can be used by children eight years and older because they are not very loud or dangerous. Mònica Torres 12Valencia has been on high alert for terrorism attacks throughout the fiestas. Mònica Torres 13Fireworks stores such as this one have been distributing brochures containing information about the dos and dont’s of the pyrotechnics. Mònica Torres 14This is the moment of the traditional Mascletá, one of the key moments of the fiestas. As can be seen in the photo, the Mascletá, which takes place every day during the festivities, involves very loud firecrackers, which build in a crescendo of thundering noise. Mònica Torres