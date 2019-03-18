Selecciona Edición
Momento de la manifestación en Cibeles. AP
CATALAN INDEPENDENCE BID

The Catalan march in Madrid, in photos

17 fotos

Tens of thousands of people protested in the Spanish capital on Saturday against the ongoing trial of separatist leaders and for the right to vote for self-determination

  • Catalan protesters wave flags during the march in Madrid.
    1Catalan protesters wave flags during the march in Madrid. AP
  • Protesters carry an independence manifesto reading: "Self-determination is not a crime. Democracy is making decisions."
    2Protesters carry an independence manifesto reading: "Self-determination is not a crime. Democracy is making decisions."
  • Hundreds of people protest outside Palacio de Cibeles, which is home to Madrid City Hall.
    3Hundreds of people protest outside Palacio de Cibeles, which is home to Madrid City Hall.
  • A large estelada flag is carried by protesters in Plaza de Cibeles.
    4A large estelada flag is carried by protesters in Plaza de Cibeles.
  • Catalan premier Quim Torra waves as he participates in the march.
    5Catalan premier Quim Torra waves as he participates in the march.
  • Protesters wave a photograph of Oriol Junqueras, head of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), who is on trial for his role in the secession bid.
    6Protesters wave a photograph of Oriol Junqueras, head of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), who is on trial for his role in the secession bid.
  • Protesters demanding the right to vote in a referendum on self-determination.
    7Protesters demanding the right to vote in a referendum on self-determination.
  • Protesters with an estelada flag.
    8Protesters with an estelada flag.
  • Protesters wave images of the 12 Catalan independence leaders on trial for organizing an illegal referendum.
    9Protesters wave images of the 12 Catalan independence leaders on trial for organizing an illegal referendum.
  • Protesters wave a sign reading: "Freedom for political prisoners."
    10Protesters wave a sign reading: "Freedom for political prisoners."
  • Catalan protesters in Madrid this weekend.
    11Catalan protesters in Madrid this weekend.
  • Protesters wave estelada flags in Plaza de Colón in Madrid in support of the 12 Catalan independence leaders currently on trial.rnrn
    12Protesters wave estelada flags in Plaza de Colón in Madrid in support of the 12 Catalan independence leaders currently on trial. AP
  • Protesters marching through the streets of Madrid.
    13Protesters marching through the streets of Madrid. Reuters
  • Catalan protesters wave estelada flags and carry yellow ribbons during a march for independence in Madrid.
    14Catalan protesters wave estelada flags and carry yellow ribbons during a march for independence in Madrid. EFE
  • Protesters in Plaza de Cibeles.
    15Protesters in Plaza de Cibeles.
  • Protesters wear estelada flags in Plaza de Cibeles.
    16Protesters wear estelada flags in Plaza de Cibeles.
  • A Spanish flag is held up as Catalan protesters march by in Madrid.
    17A Spanish flag is held up as Catalan protesters march by in Madrid.