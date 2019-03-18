Momento de la manifestación en Cibeles. Bernat Armangue AP CATALAN INDEPENDENCE BID The Catalan march in Madrid, in photos 17 fotos Tens of thousands of people protested in the Spanish capital on Saturday against the ongoing trial of separatist leaders and for the right to vote for self-determination El País TwitterGoogle Plus 18 MAR 2019 - 11:45 CET 1Catalan protesters wave flags during the march in Madrid. Bernat Armangue AP 2Protesters carry an independence manifesto reading: "Self-determination is not a crime. Democracy is making decisions." ÁLVARO GARCÍA 3Hundreds of people protest outside Palacio de Cibeles, which is home to Madrid City Hall. ÁLVARO GARCÍA 4A large estelada flag is carried by protesters in Plaza de Cibeles. Santi Burgos 5Catalan premier Quim Torra waves as he participates in the march. ÁLVARO GARCÍA 6Protesters wave a photograph of Oriol Junqueras, head of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), who is on trial for his role in the secession bid. Santi Burgos 7Protesters demanding the right to vote in a referendum on self-determination. ÁLVARO GARCÍA 8Protesters with an estelada flag. Santi Burgos 9Protesters wave images of the 12 Catalan independence leaders on trial for organizing an illegal referendum. ÁLVARO GARCÍA 10Protesters wave a sign reading: "Freedom for political prisoners." Santi Burgos 11Catalan protesters in Madrid this weekend. ÁLVARO GARCÍA 12Protesters wave estelada flags in Plaza de Colón in Madrid in support of the 12 Catalan independence leaders currently on trial. Emilio Morenatti AP 13Protesters marching through the streets of Madrid. JUAN MEDINA Reuters 14Catalan protesters wave estelada flags and carry yellow ribbons during a march for independence in Madrid. Víctor Lerena EFE 15Protesters in Plaza de Cibeles. ÁLVARO GARCÍA 16Protesters wear estelada flags in Plaza de Cibeles. ÁLVARO GARCÍA 17A Spanish flag is held up as Catalan protesters march by in Madrid. Emilio Morenatti